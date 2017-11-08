DePaul’s return to city to help build program’s momentum

No matter what happens, Saturday’s game against No. 14 Notre Dame is a special one for the DePaul Blue Demons. It will be their first regular-season contest inside brand-new Wintrust Arena and marks their return to the city Chicago.

But just throwing a party isn’t enough for the Blue Demons. Saturday’s an opportunity to beat a traditional rival, make a statement against a Top 15 team and the first chance to prove that talk about the changes in the program isn’t idle.

“I think that’s really important. We all obviously want to perform well. We want to play well and win the game,” junior guard Eli Cain said. “We want to show that the change of DePaul’s culture is real. It’s not just talked about. It’s not just something we can go around saying in interviews and put on social media.

“We want to show that that’s the real deal.”

DePaul's Eli Cain (left) looks to pass around Xavier's Kaiser Gates, Feb. 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. | John Minchillo/AP

DePaul’s slip from the top of the Chicago sports scene has been well-documented. Poor seasons and small crowds out at cavernous Allstate Arena in Rosemont made the Blue Demons an afterthought. Now they’re back in Chicago with an opportunity to get back into the bloodstream.

It’s a chance the Blue Demons don’t want to squander by having another rough season. On Saturday, they can build momentum for a solid season. And a solid season can build momentum for the program that sorely needs it.

Cain is keeping his eye on the big picture, not just Saturday’s festivities.

“We want to show that we can win a lot of games, we can compete in the Big East, we can compete nationally,” Cain said. “It’s more than just this one game. I think it’s about the whole season.”

Saturday, however, is an early measuring stick for the Blue Demons. Notre Dame has missed the NCAA Tournament only once this decade (2014) and is one of the country’s most stable programs.

If the Blue Demons lose control of their emotions on an important day for their program and the fans, Saturday could turn bad on the scoreboard. Cain, who averaged 15.6 points per game last season, knows that it will be crucial for the Blue Demons to stay calm, even during such a momentous occasion.

“At the end of the day, everybody’s going to be jittery,” Cain said. “We’re going to make our mistakes but we’ve got to stay even-keeled as long as we can.”

