Derrick Rose steps away from Cavs, might leave NBA for good

Former Bulls star and Chicago native Derrick Rose has left the Cavaliers and could be stepping away from the NBA for good.

Rose, who has been non-communicative to multiple people close to him, is “seriously re-evaluating” his NBA future, ESPN reported Friday.

After signing with the Cavaliers, injury-prone Rose was looking for a chance to reinvent himself as a dominant point guard that he could be and was during his 2010-11 season.

But that hasn’t been the case. Rose has only played in seven of the Cavaliers’ 18 games this season, sitting out the last seven-straight games due to his sprained ankle.

ESPN — citing anonymous sources — reported that Rose is getting frustrated with his injuries, which is making him reconsider his desire to play in the league.

“He’s tired of being hurt and it’s taking a toll on him mentally,” one source told ESPN.

Rose can’t seem to catch a break. Since tearing his left ACL in the Bulls 2012 playoffs opening game, Rose hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He’s had four knee injuries and more than 20 injuries that have sidelined him for at least one game over the past five seasons.

Most recently, Rose rolled his ankle on Oct. 20 after landing awkwardly following Bucks’ Greg Monroe’s flagrant foul. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Rose would be out for “at least” two weeks.

“Just a jacked-up ankle,” Rose told ESPN at the time before putting on a walking boot. “I’m just trying to figure it out, bro. Right now, it’s just a jacked-up ankle. Just sore. I’m getting a lot of treatment for it, and tonight will be my first time wearing a boot. So I’ll wear this, for I don’t know how long, to see how it helps.”