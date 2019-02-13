Derrick Rose expecting second child with wife Alaina Anderson

Former Bulls star Derrick Rose and his wife Alaina Anderson are expecting their second child together.

Anderson, who works as a model, revealed the news Tuesday on Instagram with three photos of her holding her bump.

She captioned two of the photos, “2 under 2,” while the other one hinted at her due date: “May 2019.” Both captions were accompanied with baby emojis.

Rose and Anderson reportedly got married last year when Rose took extended time from the 2017-18 season to contemplate his NBA future. They welcomed their daughter Layla Malibu Rose last March.

Derrick, 30, also has a 6-year-old son named Derrick Rose Jr. (aka PJ Rose) from his previous relationship with Mieka Reese.