Derrick Rose apologizes to Cavs teammates on return to team

INDIANAPOLIS — Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose revealed a bone spur in his left ankle contributed to his decision to leave the team.

Speaking for the first time since returning to the Cavs, the former Bulls star said Friday that he apologized to his teammates for his self-imposed break and is eager to return to the floor. The former league MVP was in good spirits at Cleveland’s shootaround before the Cavs played the Pacers.

Rose left the Cavs on Nov. 22 after being slowed for weeks by an ankle injury. Rose declined to say if he seriously considered retirement. He said the support of his teammates and Cavs general manager Koby Altman eased his comeback.

Without Rose, the Cavs have embarked on a winning streak that has reached 13 games. Rose isn’t concerned about his role going forward, saying “I just want to hoop.”

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Derrick Rose, left, drive against Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder (17), from Germany, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland.Cavaliers guard Derick Rose revealed he has a bone spur in his left ankle contributed to him leaving the team. Rose left the Cavs on Nov. 22 and only returned this week, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

He scoffed at the idea he would ask for a trade.