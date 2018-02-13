Derrick Rose clears waivers, draws little interest — report

At 29, Derrick Rose finds himself without an NBA team. | Getty Images

Less than seven years removed from being the NBA MVP, 29-year-old Derrick Rose is without a team and reportedly drawing little interest.

Rose, who was sent to the Jazz as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade-deadline purge, cleared waivers after Utah released him, ESPN reports.

At least a few reports last week suggested that Rose might find a home in Minnesota, reunited with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau.

But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojarnowski, the former Bulls point guard has received lukewarm interest.

From ESPN:

There’s some interest in Rose, but no team has yet to make him a firm offer to sign him for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN. Washington has considered the possibility of signing Rose in the wake of John Wall’s extended absence after knee surgery, but the team is looking at other candidates, too, league sources said.

Rose played in just 16 games for the Cavs this season, averaging a career-low 9.8 points per game.