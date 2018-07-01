Derrick Rose to sign 1-year contract with Timberwolves: report

Free agent point guard Derrick Rose will return to the Timberwolves on a one-year contract, reports ESPN. The deal will keep Rose partnered with coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota, where he’s settling in for the next phase of his career.

It’s been an up and down couple years for Rose, the 2011 NBA MVP, since he left the Bulls in 2016. The 29-year-old spent the 2016-17 season as a starter for the Knicks, but played just 25 games, mostly in a bench role, last season between Cleveland and Minnesota.

Rose averaged 5.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while playing just 12.4 minutes per game in nine appearances with the Timberwolves. He’ll likely continue playing in a reserve role behind Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones next season.

The salary on Rose’s next NBA contract wasn’t reported, but we know that the bigger payout will likely come from his sneaker deal. According to ESPN, Rose’s deal with Adidas will pay him $14.5 million next season for being on an NBA roster while he wears the DRose 9 Signature Shoe.