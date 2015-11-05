Derrick Rose is ‘numb’ to the off-the-court chatter

It’s been a roller coaster week for Derrick Rose. On Tuesday, Rose and the Bulls were humiliated by the Charlotte Hornets with their point guard only scoring four points. A day later, the news of the day had the Bulls and Rose heading for a breakup.

Thursday night’s performance, however, put all of that talk to bed, at least for the time being. Rose and the Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder with Rose scoring a team-high 29 points.

After the game, Craig Sager asked Rose not only about his game but about the rumors of a breakup.

“I’m so numb to it, man,” Rose said with a smile on his face.

This is almost exactly on the script of what Rose has said to just about every question regarding stories in the media. That includes any return from injury and his relationship with Jimmy Butler.

If Rose continues the type of play he showcased against the Thunder, those questions will likely fade away. Down the stretch, with the Thunder evening up the game, it was Rose who took control of the game and put it out of reach.