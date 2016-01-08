Derrick Rose is shooting lights out
The double vision must be gone.
After going the entire season without shooting 50 percent in a game—eight or more attempts—Derrick Rose has found his shooting eye again.
Rose has eclipsed the 50 percent mark twice in his last four games and is a blazing
57 percent (33-for-58) on two-pointers during that stretch. That’s more in line with his career numbers of 44 percent from the field.
Derrick Rose's shot chart since Christmas (5 games) pic.twitter.com/gNDIiDbrVL
— Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) January 8, 2016
[LA=League average; DST=Percentage of his shot distribution]
Most of Rose’s early-season shooting woes were at or near the rim, but he has turned that around.
After hovering below 40% in the start of the season, Derrick Rose is back near his career norm (57%) shooting within 5ft in his last 10 gms
— thehungarianjordan (@hungarianjordan) January 6, 2016
The Bulls point guard is still struggling from the three-point line, where he’s hitting .229 percent. Only during his rookie year (.222) did he shoot worse from beyond the arc.
Derrick Rose Hook shot #DRose #derrickrose https://t.co/Aaw6gTw3Kk
— Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) January 13, 2015