Derrick Rose is shooting lights out

The double vision must be gone.

After going the entire season without shooting 50 percent in a game—eight or more attempts—Derrick Rose has found his shooting eye again.

Rose has eclipsed the 50 percent mark twice in his last four games and is a blazing

57 percent (33-for-58) on two-pointers during that stretch. That’s more in line with his career numbers of 44 percent from the field.

Derrick Rose's shot chart since Christmas (5 games) pic.twitter.com/gNDIiDbrVL — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) January 8, 2016

[LA=League average; DST=Percentage of his shot distribution]

Most of Rose’s early-season shooting woes were at or near the rim, but he has turned that around.

After hovering below 40% in the start of the season, Derrick Rose is back near his career norm (57%) shooting within 5ft in his last 10 gms — thehungarianjordan (@hungarianjordan) January 6, 2016

The Bulls point guard is still struggling from the three-point line, where he’s hitting .229 percent. Only during his rookie year (.222) did he shoot worse from beyond the arc.