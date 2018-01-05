Derrick Rose makes plan to return to Cavaliers lineup

Derrick Rose is planning his return to the court. | Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose said he’s ready to return to the court.

After being out of the lineup for nearly two months with a left ankle injury, Rose told reporters Friday that “there’s a chance” he’ll return to action during his team’s five-game road trip.

This comes after Rose stepped away from the Cavaliers in November for two weeks to reevaluate his NBA future after being set back by yet another injury. The former league MVP rejoined the team on Dec. 6.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has been very supportive of Rose and said he will work Rose back into the rotation when guard Dwyane Wade doesn’t play.

Rose joined the Cavaliers during the offseason and has averaged 14.3 points while shooting 47 percent from the field. He hasn’t played since the Cavaliers’ 124-119 victory over the Bucks on Nov. 7.