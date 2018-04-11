Derrick Rose: ‘I would love to be back’ with Timberwolves next season

Derrick Rose, who will be a free agent this offseason, made it clear that he would "love" to return to the Timberwolves next season. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

At one point this season, it seemed like Derrick Rose’s NBA career was over. But now, the former NBA Rookie of the Year has made it clear he would like to return to the Timberwolves next season.

“I would love to be back,” Rose told the Pioneer Press Wednesday. “Do I want to play again next year? Yeah. I think I’m far away from being done, but it’s not up to me to take a chance on myself. I’m fully invested in myself; it’s up to the organization, the front office and the coaching staff to see that I’ve still got a lot left.”

And it seems coach Tom Thibodeau, who coach Rose in Chicago for five seasons, is happy with what Rose has accomplished in his eight games with Minnesota.

“He’s super talented,” Thibodeau said. “And that’s why we picked him up. He’s played very well for us.”

Rose will be a free agent again this offseason. He’s averaging 6.3 points and 1.4 assists per game in eight games with the Timberwolves.

Rose signed with the Timberwolves in March after he was waived by the Jazz, who acquired him during the Cavaliers’ roster overhaul at the NBA trade deadline in February.

In November, Rose stepped away from the Cavaliers and was “seriously re-evaluating” his future in the NBA, ESPN reported at the time. He later returned to the team before getting traded to the Jazz.