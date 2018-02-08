Just when Derrick Rose decides he wants to come back and play basketball again, it seems no one wants him — except for maybe his old Bulls coach.
After a whirlwind of activity by the Cavaliers today, Rose found himself traded to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-way deal. But word quickly spread that the Jazz would waive the NBA’s 2011 MVP.
Then as quick as a Rose crossover, two reports surfaced that Rose might be reunited with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau and former teammates Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson in Minnesota.
The 29-year-old point guard played in just 16 games for the Cavs this season, averaging a career-low 9.8 points per game.
The move would put Rose on a contender in the West, not far from home in Chicago. But it’s questionable how much the injury-prone Rose would be able to contribute, and if the Wolves would be able to find room for him on a team that already has three point guards — Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks.
Money doesn’t seem to be a factor for Rose, who will make more than $11 million this season from his endorsement deal with Adidas, Sports Illustrated recently reported.