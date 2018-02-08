Derrick Rose could be reunited with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota — reports

The Timberwolves reportedly might be interested in signing Derrick Rose, reuniting him with Tom Thibodeau. | Getty Images

Just when Derrick Rose decides he wants to come back and play basketball again, it seems no one wants him — except for maybe his old Bulls coach.

After a whirlwind of activity by the Cavaliers today, Rose found himself traded to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-way deal. But word quickly spread that the Jazz would waive the NBA’s 2011 MVP.

Then as quick as a Rose crossover, two reports surfaced that Rose might be reunited with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau and former teammates Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson in Minnesota.

With Tom Thibodeau in charge, Minnesota is a natural landing spot for Derrick Rose, who has interest in a reunion, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2018

Once Derrick Rose is officially bought out by the Utah Jazz, league sources say he will seriously consider joining the Minnesota Timberwolves. If he does join the Wolves, he'd be reuniting with Tom Thibodeau (who coached him in Chicago) and be on a Western Conference contender. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 8, 2018

The 29-year-old point guard played in just 16 games for the Cavs this season, averaging a career-low 9.8 points per game.

The move would put Rose on a contender in the West, not far from home in Chicago. But it’s questionable how much the injury-prone Rose would be able to contribute, and if the Wolves would be able to find room for him on a team that already has three point guards — Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks.

Money doesn’t seem to be a factor for Rose, who will make more than $11 million this season from his endorsement deal with Adidas, Sports Illustrated recently reported.