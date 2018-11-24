Guard Derrick Rose has finally found a three-point shot with the Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s easy for Derrick Rose to pass off his career-best outside shooting display these days as, “I’m healthy.’’

The former Bulls MVP isn’t wrong in saying that, but there’s more to it than Rose just finally feeling healthy. He’s had numerous healthy moments since his knees betrayed him in Chicago, and he was forced to undergo three surgeries with the Bulls. And still, the three-pointer was always a weakness.

A big reason he’s been “reborn’’ – as long-time teammate Taj Gibson put it – has to do with Rose now understanding the fundamentals of his three-point shot, as well as the fundamentals of taking care of the body on a daily basis.

“The big thing with Derrick, what we try to work on with all of our guys, is have a consistent release point,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Saturday, discussing Rose’s three-point form now, compared to his days when Hoiberg was coaching him. “Derrick is a guy that is a very athletic player, has a lot of explosiveness, and he gets up high on his jump shot, so try and release it at the top of his jump. Release it high and hold the follow through are the things that we worked on with Derrick, as far as all of our guys.

“It’s been fun to watch him. Derrick is a guy that I will always root for. He’s a great person to coach, and I loved the opportunity to be around him. To see the success he’s having now, the 50-point game, it’s great to see him playing with the confidence.’’

More importantly, shooting with confidence.

Before this season, the best three-point shooting display Rose had on the resume came in the 10 games he played in the 2013-14 season, where he shot 34 percent. Way too small of a sample size, but the best showing the former Simeon High School graduate had.

Until now that is.

In the 17 games Rose has played this season entering his showdown with the Bulls, how about a .476 shooting percentage from long-range?

“Oftentimes, you see that as a player gets older, his shooting improves,’’ Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He has great rhythm on it. I think as he has gotten older, he has maybe added to his game. I think it sets up his other strengths with his ability to get downhill.’’

More than just the outside shooting, however, according to Gibson, Rose is also a different person than he used to be.

He’s taking care of his body now, and understanding what it is to be a professional NBA player.

“It’s great because being around each for so long, he’s just calm, he’s comfortable being around people that are familiar with him,’’ Gibson said. “People that are going to let him play his game, understand when he’s feeling right, when he’s not feeling right.

“The way he’s getting ready for the game as far as working out, monitoring his body, taking care of himself. He’s a totally different person. Every game is like he’s in a new form, he’s born again, and it shows.’’

The daily Markkanen update

Lauri Markkanen (right elbow) continued his road back on Saturday, playing two-on-two with Bulls coaches. If he comes out of the session with no setbacks Sunday morning, Hoiberg said the plan is to have him play two-on-two with teammates.

“The big thing is to see how he responds to it after each time he goes out there and does a little bit more,’’ Hoiberg said of Markkanen. “The important next step will be how he responds to daily activity.’’