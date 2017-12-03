Derrick Rose wants to return to the Cavs — report

Derrick Rose is expected to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers soon, according to a report. (Getty Images)

It looks like Derrick Rose won’t be hanging up his sneakers just yet.

The 29-year-old point guard who took a leave of absence on Nov. 22 from the Cleveland Cavaliers for personal reasons reportedly wants to come back to the team.

The Athletic reports that Rose has been in contact with Cavs general manager Koby Altman about returning and that the team is expected to make an announcement today concerning the situation.

When Rose asked for some personal time almost two weeks ago after suffering an ankle sprain, many insiders speculated the oft-injured player might call it quits. Rose has played in just seven of the Cavs’ 23 games this season due to injuries and hasn’t been active since Nov. 7.

However, ESPN pointed out that if Rose were to retire, he would forfeit the remaining seven years of his shoe deal with Adidas, worth about $80 million. The former Bulls star is making $2.1 million with the Cavs this season.

Teammate LeBron James said this of the 2011 NBA MVP:

“Whenever he’s ready to tell us or whatever, we’re ready for that,” James said. “You don’t ever fast-track someone’s process of what they may be going through. When they’re ready to talk about it or ready to bring it to the forefront, as his teammates, we’ll be ready for it.

“I don’t know what the organization’s stand on that is. That’s different. From us as players, we don’t need an answer from him. We want him to be as great as he can be, off the floor first before he even thinks about being on the floor.”

The Cavaliers have won 11 in a row, a streak that dates back to Nov. 11.

The Cavs have used Jose Calderon in Rose’s absence. Point guard Isaiah Thomas, who has been rehabilitating after offseason hip surgery, is expected to return soon.