Derrick Rose to sign with Timberwolves, reunites with Butler, Thibodeau: ESPN

Derrick Rose is expected to sign with the Timberwolves, according to ESPN. | Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Derrick Rose will be reunited with Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota.

Free-agent guard Rose will sign with the Timberwolves for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves were previously one of the only teams rumored to be interested in the former NBA Rookie of the Year and league MVP after the Jazz waived Rose two days after acquiring him from the Cavaliers at the deadline last month.

Butler previously told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he expected to have a conversation with Thibodeau about whether or not the addition of Rose can help the team soon.

“That’s not my job,” Butler said. “Is he a hell of a player? Yeah. But that’s up to Thibs and everybody else to figure if he has a place on this roster and this team. Obviously, I’ve played with him before. I know the talent he has. It’s not my job to say.”

Rose can’t be a member of the Timberwolves playoff roster because he didn’t sign before March 1.

Rose — perhaps the unluckiest man in the NBA — was sidelined by injuries this season with the Cavaliers. He has only played in 16 games this season and averaged 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

In November, Rose temporarily left the team to ponder whether or not he would ever return to the game of basketball. He returned a few weeks later only to be traded and waived.

Rose was recently seen shooting baskets at Cleveland State University.

