Derrick Rose tells doubters to ‘kill yourself’ after Tom Thibodeau’s firing

Derrick Rose moves around Shaquille Harrison on Wednesday at the United Center. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Derrick Rose has always been unapologetic in every way possible, but his recent response to questions about former coach Tom Thibodeau sparked controversy on social media.

Less than 24 hours after the Timberwolves fired Thibodeau amid a sub-.500 season, Rose’s comments about his affection for the former coach took a dark turn when the point guard said that those who doubt him should commit suicide.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself,” Rose said Monday (via the Star Tribune’s Chris Hines). “Thibs was just the coach that believed in me. He jump-started my career again and for that I’ll always be thankful, but for everybody that think that it’s going to stop, kill yourself.”

Rose again told doubters to “kill yourself” later in the media session, according to the Star Tribune.

“Like I said, for everybody that think I’m not going to play the same way, kill yourself, because I believe in myself,” Rose said.

Many on Twitter were taken back by Rose’s comment.

Well that took a turn — Sam Benshoof (@Samshoof) January 7, 2019

Bulls fan here. Was reading this quote and thinking wow he has really matured with his public statements and then got to the last two words. — Johnny (@Pcengrat) January 7, 2019

I was literally this guy at the final two words. pic.twitter.com/Gg27gXwkkQ — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) January 7, 2019

Rose has had a career rebirth this season and can partially thank Thibodeau for it.

After the Cavaliers traded Rose to the Jazz, who in turned waived the former league MVP last season, Thibodeau and the Timberwolves gave Rose potentially his final crack at the NBA. The Timberwolves re-signed him this offseason after he appeared in all five games of their first-round series against Houston, averaging 14.2 points on 50.9 percent shooting off the bench.

Rose has been on the upswing this season. He’s currently second in NBA All-Star fan voting, ahead of reigning league MVP James Harden. He’s also shooting a career-best 46.2 percent from the outside.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the National Hopeline Network at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).