Derrick Rose visits China for the Take on Summer tour

Bulls guard Derrick Rose was in China this past weekend promoting adidas throughout the country.

According to Footwear News, Rose started his tour in Shanghai, “where Rose met with fans and players at the Adidas China High School League 3-on-3 and the Take on Summer 4-on-4 tournaments at the Xujiahui basketball court.”

The Bulls guard also made store appearances and held basketball clinics in the cities of Guangzhou and Shenyang.

This was Rose’s fourth appearance in China to help promote the adidas brand, but other shoe companies, including Nike, has sent NBA players to China for the past 10 years.