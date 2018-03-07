Desire to win still strong for Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger has won soccer’s biggest trophies. He earned a Champions League medal with Bayern Munich and was part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup champion. Over the course of his career he’s also become one of the most famous and recognized athletes on the planet.

Yet it doesn’t take much time with Schweinsteiger to figure out his desire hasn’t waned. He wants the Fire to win and be more consistent, and he wants the team and sport to grow in Chicago.

“If you talk about what it means for Chicago, I just hope that more people love playing soccer and they love watching us,” Schweinsteiger said. “We want the people getting in the car, drive 45 minutes to Toyota Park, sometimes an hour. Go there with the expectation that this team is enjoyable to watch. I would love to see us playing that kind of game, which the spectators like to see.”

Schweinsteiger and the Fire, who open the season Saturday against Sporting Kansas City, made progress last year before a first-round playoff loss to the New York Red Bulls. They finished with the league’s third-best record and flirted with first place.

But there were more hiccups than Schweinsteiger would have preferred, too many moments where the Fire’s level of play dipped. And for 2018 to be a success, Schweinsteiger thinks that needs to change.

“The first goal is reaching the next level of our game. Last year, we had a very good season but we still had (ups and downs), which you would say is normal but for me it’s not normal,” Schweinsteiger said. “My biggest wish would be if we didn’t have so many downs. Keep it more consistent, at that high level a little bit longer on that level. That’s my first goal. If we play like that and we understand those kind of things, we will reach the playoffs and maybe be more competitive for the playoffs.”

Considering his resume, it’s not shocking Schweinsteiger has high standards. And though the Fire and MLS have made strides, Schweinsteiger’s playing a level or two below what he’s used to.

There are times he has to remember that.

“Understanding is a very important word to describe (it). Of course, my brain is sometimes thinking different but I’m here to help the team as much as I can,” Schweinsteiger said. “You need to have, for that, a little bit of patience, even if I’m not a patient guy.”

Schweinsteiger might not be patient, but he clearly cares and is happy to be where he is.

“I have to say it was the right choice to come over here. We have a great coach to work with and the players have the right attitude and character,” he said. “I have to say I enjoy it a lot, being here and playing soccer and also experiencing a new league.”

Charging up

Winners of five straight, the Wolves are the AHL’s hottest team. Thanks to a 27-7-2-1 surge that’s the best in the league since Dec. 6, the Wolves have risen to second in the Central Division.

A big reason for the Wolves’ rise has been their performance at Allstate Arena. They’ve won 15 of their last 16 in Rosemont and their .722 home points percentage is the best in the Western Conference.

