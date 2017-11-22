Despite injuries, undefeated Loyola basketball off to strong start

Playing without departed standout Milton Doyle and hit with injuries, the Loyola Ramblers knew they needed to get off to a strong start to build their confidence.

So far, so good.

“Even though the guys were confident, there was still a little bit of wait and see,” coach Porter Moser said. “Just to get a couple wins under our belt to start the season I think was huge for our confidence. It was huge for the guys to see that we can be better.”

With their 63-50 win Tuesday night over Mississippi Valley State, the Ramblers improved to 5-0. Led by Clayton Custer’s 15 points per game, they’ve started unbeaten despite a rash of injuries, the latest a broken hand to guard Ben Richardson that will keep Loyola’s senior leader out 4-6 weeks. Along with Richardson, Loyola is still without guard Adarius Avery after offseason shoulder surgery and just got freshman forward Christian Negron back after he completed his recovery from a torn left ACL he suffered last fall.

Loyola basketball coach Porter Moser. | Steve Woltmann/Courtesy of Loyola

But Moser won’t let his players use the injuries as an excuse.

“Everybody’s got to step up another notch,” Moser said. “We use it as almost like a rallying cry, like a mantra that ‘Hey, this is going to be strength in numbers’ and kind of firing us up instead of ‘poor us, we’ve got another injury.’”

The Ramblers play UNC Wilmington on Friday in Savannah, Georgia.

USL coming?

Developer Sterling Bay announced plans Tuesday to put a United Soccer League team into its proposed stadium that sits on the Lincoln Yards site of a potential home for Amazon’s Chicago campus. The team would begin play in the 2020 season in the USL, which is on the second tier of the United States soccer pyramid, one level below MLS.

“We are very excited to bring a new professional soccer team to Chicago, giving families, residents and visitors access to an exciting and affordable professional sports experience right here at Lincoln Yards,” Sterling Bay managing principal Andy Gloor said in a statement. “We know there are countless soccer fans in Chicago who will come to cheer the new USL team in a new stadium along our beautiful riverfront.”

Chicago’s Final Four

On Dec. 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina, the North Park University Vikings will face the University of Chicago Maroons in the Division III men’s soccer Final Four. North Park (20-1-1) advanced to the Final Four with a 1-0 win Sunday over the University of St. Thomas.

The Maroons (19-2-1) drew 1-1 with Emory University in their quarterfinal Saturday but advanced with a 5-3 win in the decisive penalty shootout.

