Despite struggles, Browns QB DeShone Kizer to start vs. Bears on Sun.

CLEVELAND — DeShone Kizer held onto his starting job.

Browns coach Hue Jackson has decided to stick with his rookie quarterback for this week’s game at Chicago after considering a switch.

Following Sunday’s 27-10 loss to Baltimore, Jackson said he would consider sitting Kizer, who leads the NFL with 19 interceptions.

But on a conference call Monday, Jackson said he believes Kizer “is up for the challenge” and will face the Bears as the Browns (0-14) try to get their first win.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith (90) knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Cleveland.

| David Richard/AP

Jackson said he was most concerned about Kizer’s mental state after the Browns lost their home finale and the 21-year-old fell to 0-13 as a starter.

Kizer has been inconsistent all season, and Jackson said he hopes the pendulum swings in the right direction this week as the Browns try to avoid a 0-16 season.

Kizer threw two more interceptions Sunday and was stripped in the end zone by the Ravens, who recovered his fumble for a touchdown.