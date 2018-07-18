Despite weakened teams, local fans eager for Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund

United States' Christian Pulisic (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Panama during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Friday night’s International Champions Cup match at Soldier Field between English Premier League champion Manchester City and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund doesn’t mean much. Other than Dortmund’s American star Christian Pulisic, many of the teams’ biggest names will be rested for this friendly because of the World Cup.

Yet for the clubs’ fans in Chicago, Friday’s exhibition will still bring the rare chance to see their favorite team in their hometown. For supporters of Manchester City, it will be the first opportunity to see their team in Chicago since the August 2008 purchase by the Abu Dhabi United Group that immediately turned the club into one of the richest and most powerful on the planet.

“We’re City fans, and having City come to Chicago is pretty exciting. It’s pretty exciting,” Manchester City supporter Johnny Hernandez said. “Normally we have to travel to Miami or New York and I know we had to come to Houston a couple years ago. They’re coming to Chicago (and) I’m pretty stoked about it.”

Hernandez doesn’t seem bothered the traveling squad isn’t stacked with City’s best players, the ones who made the 2017-18 Manchester City team the first to collect 100 points in a Premier League season while scoring an EPL-record 106 goals over the 38-game schedule.

Instead, he’s more appreciative that City will be in his city, and is eager to see the first-team players who will dress and check out some of the younger members of the squad.

“We don’t follow just one player,” said Hernandez, who’s a member the Chicago MCFC supporters group. “Obviously, we’re supporters of the club and we want everybody to do well.”

Fans of American soccer, regardless of their club allegiance, want to see Pulisic do well. Just 19, the attacker from Hershey, Pennsylvania, is already being touted as potentially the best U.S. player ever, and is reportedly drawing interest from some of England’s biggest clubs.

Obviously, he will also help Dortmund’s efforts to build a bigger presence in the United States.

“You have one of the brightest young talents in American footballing history,” said Dortmund fan Troy Dolle, who lives in Chicago, “and he happens to play for Borussia Dortmund.”

Briefly

Red Stars midfielders Julie Ertz and Morgan Brian, along with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and defender Casey Short were among the 25 players named to the United States women’s national team roster for a training camp prior to the 2018 Tournament of Nations. The roster will be whittled down to 23 before the July 26 tournament opener against Japan.