Parking bans, other details released for Lake Shore Drive protest march Thursday

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) sent an email to residents of his ward, which includes Wrigley Field, to warn them of parking restrictions and other potential impact from a protest march planned for Thursday. The marchers plan to end up at Wrigley Field. | Getty Images

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) has sent an email to his constituents with a few more details about the protest march to Wrigley Field planned for Thursday afternoon, including parking restrictions.

Tunney said no parking will be allowed in designated areas on Clark Street, Addison Street, Patterson Avenue and Inner Lake Shore Drive from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and rolling street closures are expected as well as the march progresses.

Protesters, led by Rev. Gregory Livingston, will gather on Lake Shore Drive at Diversey Parkway at 4 p.m., Tunney said.

They plan to exit Lake Shore Drive at Belmont Avenue, take that to Clark, then go north on Clark to Wrigley Field. A Cubs game is to take place at 7:05 p.m. Thursday also marks the first day of the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.

The Chicago Police Department remains in contact with “participating groups and city agencies … to ensure the safety of protesters and of the public,” Tunney said.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel. They have yet to receive — and are not seeking — the support of the mayor, who endorsed Rev. Michael Pfleger’s shutdown of Dan Ryan Expressway in July for cooperating with the police department.