Devin Hester, Matt Forte to retire as Bears with one-day contracts

Running back Matt Forte and returner Devin Hester will officially retire as members of the Bears on Monday, the team announced Wednesday. They will sign one-day contracts.

Forte, the 44th overall pick in 2008, announced his retirement in February. A two-time Pro Bowl player, Forte spent eight seasons with the Bears. He is second in franchise history with 8,602 rushing yards, trailing only Walter Payton.

In 2014, Forte set the NFL single-season record for receptions for a running back with 102.

Hester, the 57th pick in the 2006 draft, announced his retirement in December after not playing for any team during the 2017 season. His 20 return touchdowns are the most in NFL history.

Devin Hester retired in February. (AP)

A four-time Pro Bowl player, Hester also scored a record 14 touchdowns on punt returns, which includes 13 with the Bears.

The Bears will honor and recognize the careers of Forte and Hester at Halas Hall on Monday.