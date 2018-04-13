Cowboys release star receiver Dez Bryant

The Cowboys have released star wide receiver Dez Bryant, reports NFL.com.

It had been previously reported that the Cowboys and Bryant were planning to meet Friday in order to determine their future. The wideout had been set to have a $16.5 million cap hit for the 2018 season and the Cowboys will recoup $8 million by releasing him.

Bryant made the move official on Twitter.

His departure is not being designated as a post-June 1 cut, per ESPN.

Bryant, once one of the NFL’s most dangerous playmakers, hasn’t been as productive in Dallas over the last few years. He partnered with Tony Romo from 2012-14 to record three straight seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, but dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness over the last three years.

Bryant recorded 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys in 2017. He was drafted by the team out of Oklahoma State with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.