Did baseball’s free agent recession pave way for another Cubs World Series?

MESA, Ariz. – Leave it to the Cubs to turn collusion – or whatever it was that drove this free agent market into the ground – into a market inefficiency to exploit.

As Yu Darvish’s six-year deal with the Cubs became official on Tuesday, team president Theo Epstein said it wasn’t until December that the budget-conscious Cubs realized they could be in play for the pitcher many rated as the top starter on the market.

“He was atop our wish list, but early in the offseason we didn’t think it was very realistic,” said Epstein, who entered the winter tasked with keeping his payroll under the luxury tax threshold while filling two rotation holes and several bullpen needs.

“Around the winter meetings we got to a point just in assessing the market, the supply and demand at the top of the starting pitching market, that we might be in a position to end up at least being a contender for Darvish with a contract that we could tolerate,” he said. “It was a contract that we could fit into our short-term plan and our long-term plan.”

Yu Darvish on his first day with the Cubs Tuesday.

The $126 million deal came together over the weekend as the Cubs added the sixth year to lower the annual average value (the figure used for luxury-tax purposes). The deal is frontloaded, with the highest salary — $25 million – in the first year and the two lowest salaries ($19 million and $18 million) in the final two.

Darvish, 31, expected to get a significantly bigger deal than that when the offseason began, and outside projections based on similar pitchers and recent free agent signings seemed to agree.

With the help of a translator, Darvish said in Japanese that he didn’t think it was “appropriate” to talk about contract details, and he sidestepped a question about his surprise and disappointment with the pace of the free agent market.

But NL rivals can only blame themselves if this signing puts the Cubs over the top and into another World Series.

The Cubs weren’t the only team willing to go to six years, according to sources, and some of the six other teams pursuing him offered similar money, said one source.

But all were still considered significant discounts compared to expectations in the fall, suggesting a team might not have needed to get particularly close to those initial projections to outbid the Cubs.

The final deal put the Cubs close enough to their ceiling for avoiding the luxury tax that their trade-deadline flexibility for a deal could be compromised.

“We do have some. Not a ton,” Epstein said. “But it’s something we have to manage through the course of the year.”

What the Cubs were able to offer Darvish was an opt-out clause after two seasons that theoretically could allow him a chance to cash for a higher annual paycheck if the markets return to recent norms and he performs well.

He also has escalators based on Cy Young voting that put an additional $15 million within reasonable reach over the life of the contract (capping at a long-shot $30 million).

At various points of the offseason, the Astros, Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers, Twins and Brewers remained seriously in the mix.

“My priority for selecting a team was a team that had a great chance of winning the World Series,” said Darvish, whose two poor starts for the Dodgers last fall were a big reason they lost to the Astros in the Series. “And the Cubs obviously have more than a great chance of winning. So I’m honored to be here.”

A four-time All-Star with the highest strikeout rate in history (11.04 per nine innings) suddenly is a big part of that great chance.

“I am not one to count the chickens ad all that kind of stuff,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s all theory right now. … We’ve still got to play the game on the field, and I’m really excited to see our product.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub