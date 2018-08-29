Lengthy disabled list to supply most of Cubs’ September roster additions

Don’t expect a lot of minor-league guys or any new faces joining the Cubs when rosters expand Saturday.

The Cubs expect most of their additions to come in the form of players returning from the disabled list as they get well and/or minor-league seasons conclude next week.

Beyond Mike Montgomery returning from the disabled list Thursday to start against Atlanta, the Cubs don’t expect to activate anyone until Kris Bryant returns from a lengthy left shoulder injury when rosters expand.

After the first two games of a minor-league rehab assignment with Class AAA Iowa Monday and Tuesday, Bryant reported “typical soreness,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Kris Bryant during a minor-league rehab game for Iowa on Monday.

He was scheduled to play in the first game of Iowa’s doubleheader Wednesday. The former MVP, who’s on the DL for the second time for the same soreness, hasn’t played in more than a month.

Shortstop Addison Russell (shoulder and finger) and pitchers Brian Duensing (shoulder), Tyler Chatwood (hip) and Brandon Morrow (elbow) all will join the expanded roster – though Russell could be sidelined another week and Morrow at least another two or three.

Beyond the injury returns, Maddon isn’t looking for much.

“One thing you always look at is a catcher if he’s available to you,” Maddon said. “And speed and bullpen. Those are the three things, because the rest of the guys are going to augment us pretty well.”

Iowa relievers Dillon Maples and Luke Farrell are among the possible bullpen pieces. Recently acquired Terrance Gore – who has 25 big-league steals (including playoffs) without a big-league – is likely to get added to the bench.

The potential extra catcher is more problematic because the Cubs don’t have one at Iowa who’s on the 40-man roster. So to bring up a veteran such as Chris Gimenez would mean finding a way to clear two 40-man spots (also for Gore).

Russell update

Russell threw for the second day this week Wednesday.

He said the pain is almost gone from his shoulder and the finger he injured in June will be an issue he expects to continue to manage as he has the last two months.

He still doesn’t have a projected timeline for a return to action, saying the focus is on being strong for the postseason.

“Hopefully, there’s fireworks when I get back,” he said.

Spring training schedule released

The Cubs get a rare spring visit from the Boston Red Sox in March for two games March 25-26 just before breaking camp in Mesa, Ariz., according to the just released 2019 spring schedule.

The Cubs played the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., for two games just before opening this season in Miami; the Red Sox make their Arizona stop on the way to their 2019 opener in Seattle.

The Cubs open their Cactus League schedule at Sloan Park against the Brewers. Conspicuously absent from the schedule is the annual split-squad weekend in Las Vegas. That part of the schedule is expected to eventually be added.

The Cubs open the regular season March 28 in Texas.

Roster move

Right-hander James Norwood as added as the 26th man on the roster for the regularly scheduled game Wednesday, available because of the extra “game” created by the conclusion of Tuesday’s suspended game. He could return as a September callup.