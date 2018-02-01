Disgruntled Nikola Mirotic gets his wish as the Bulls trade him to New Orleans

PORTLAND – Nikola Mirotic finally got what he wanted on Thursday afternoon.

More importantly, so did the Bulls.

A source confirmed that the Mirotic to New Orleans trade finally happened, after the Pelicans decided to pick up the $12.5 million option for next season.

In return, the Bulls will get Omer Asik, as well as the expiring contracts of both Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson, but even bigger, a first-round pick from the Pelicans.

The source indicated that the Bulls plan to waive Allen and Nelson, and in taking in the Asik contract, they take on $11.3 million next season, but he only has a $3 million guarantee for the 2019-20 season.

The first-round pick will be a protected top-five for the 2018 draft, but with the Pelicans sitting at 27-23 and in a playoff spot, they would have to have a catastrophic meltdown for that to come into play.

As for New Orleans, the Bulls had to include a second-round pick, as well as the option to swap future second round picks down the road.

For a rebuilding team like the Bulls, however, that’s the just the price of admission to tanking.

A win-win for both teams, as it was never “if’’ for Mirotic to be traded, only when.

Even before the Oct. 17 practice altercation in which teammate Bobby Portis punched Mirotic in the face, sending him to the hospital with two broken bones and a concussion, there were hard feelings building between Mirotic and his teammates.

Rather than spending the summer working out with the rebuilt young Bulls, Mirotic – then a restricted free agent – made the decision to work on his body. That meant working alone. That didn’t sit well with many, especially when he was named the starter near the end of training camp.

Back in December, he told the Sun-Times that those teammates needed to get over it.

“There’s nothing, nothing I would change right now,’’ Mirotic said. “The guys can think whatever they want, but this is my job too. This is my position, and to be honest I’m not being like I don’t care what my teammates think, but they have to understand me too. I’m not regretting any decisions I made this summer.

“I wanted to get stronger, I gained 20 pounds, feeling great. Fortunately what happened [with Portis], happened, but I was going in the right direction. I know that because I won my spot and was named the starter, so it means I did something really right this summer.’’

Mirotic never did get that starting spot back that the punch cost him, largely in part to the emergence of rookie Lauri Markkanen. All of that fed into Mirotic wanting to be elsewhere, especially after the team refused to meet his initial November ultimatum that either he or Portis had to go.

After missing almost six weeks of the regular season, Mirotic returned on Dec. 8 in Charlotte. The Bulls were sitting at 3-20 at the time, and Mirotic guaranteed that the winning would start because “Niko’s back.’’

It definitely did, and did so to the tune of seven-straight wins, as well as a 10-3 record for the rest of December.

And Mirotic chewed it all up, constantly reminding the media that it was no coincidence that the Bulls started playing better once he returned. Basically, ignoring the eye rolls from teammates along the way.

Even playing well didn’t satisfy Mirotic, however.

He publicly expressed disappointment with his teammates following a Dec. 27 win against New York because he only got four shots.

Then after a Jan. 20 win in Atlanta, Mirotic was unhappy with the coaching staff because he only saw 20 minutes of playing time. That anger didn’t subside, especially when he was pulled midway through the fourth quarter against New Orleans on Jan. 22, and the Bulls ended up losing the lead and the game in double overtime.

Yes, he played the role of good soldier, but it was obvious to many in the locker room that it was always about showcasing his talents for his next team.

The Pelicans became that team, and he will now be reunited with former Bull Rajon Rondo, who he called “the best teammate I ever had.’’