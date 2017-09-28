DL Akiem Hicks, G Josh Sitton will play for Bears vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Akiem Hicks will play Thursday night after all.

The Bears put their defensive end on the injury report early Thursday with a foot injury, but declared him ready to play in the rivalry game at Lambeau Field.

Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton will play against his former team, too, 10 days after hurting his ribs in Tampa. That gives the Bears’ their intact offensive line for the first time this season.

Inactive Bears include quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Taquan Mizzell, center Hroniss Grasu, nose tackle John Jenkins and tight end Daniel Brown.

The Bears ruled Akiem Hicks questionable earlier Thursday. (AP)

Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pec) and safety Quintin Demps (broken forearm) were also inactive, as expected.

The Packers got worse news than the Bears did; defensive tackle Mike Dnaiels and offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga — both starters — will not play Thursday.