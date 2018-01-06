Do the Bears covet Matt Nagy? We’re about to find out

It was a two-minute drive on the NFL’s playoff stage that surely piqued the Bears’ interest. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith looked great in dissecting the Titans’ defense, completing throws to receivers Demarcus Robinson and Tyreek Hill and running back Charcandrick West.

Smith’s 14-yard touchdown throw to Robinson with eight seconds left in the second quarter gave the Chiefs a 21-3 lead at halftime of their wildcard matchup against the Titans.

At that point, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s resume looked as good as ever. He truly looked like a rising star. His offense – the one he runs with Chiefs coach Andy Reid — was beating a Titans defense run by legendary defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau.

And then the Chiefs blew it.

The Bears will interview Matt Nagy, right, for their head coaching job. (AP)

The Titans prevailed in a stunning 22-21 upset Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ offense — which lost Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce to a concussion during their final scoring drive of the first half — didn’t score a point in the second half.

So what does this mean for the Bears?

If the Bears love Nagy and he loves them, they can now hire him. Nothing prevents it. The Bears will interview Nagy for their head-coaching opening on Sunday. NFL rules prohibited the Bears from interviewing Nagy until after the Chiefs played the Titans.

Nagy will be the Bears’ sixth interview, following Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo (Saturday), Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (Friday night), Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur (Friday morning), Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards (Thursday) and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (Wednesday).

Teams can’t hire a coach from a playoff team until that team’s season ends. Of those currently on the Bears’ interview list, Nagy is the only one out after the Chiefs blew their lead against the Titans.

This puts the Bears in an interesting spot. Nagy’s immediate availability is a test of their patience.

Nagy and DeFilippo — who are both 39 – are intriguing candidates. They’re two young offensive minds with personalities that seem to mesh well with Pace’s own persona.

The Bears can’t speak with DeFilippo again until the Eagles are eliminated from the playoffs or during the off week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, should the Eagles advance that far.

If Pace opts to involve quarterback Mitch Trubisky more in the interview process with Nagy — and then DeFilippo — the Bears’ timeline for a hiring a new coach is further delayed.

It’s OK to play things out. Making the right hire is what’s important, not the swiftness of it.

But complicating matters for the Bears is that Nagy also is reportedly meeting with the Colts and their general manager Chris Ballard. He knows Nagy extremely well as the Chiefs’ former director of football operations and director of player personnel.

Simply put, the Bears will have more questions to ask Nagy because they have more to learn about him.

The Chiefs were thought to be very high on Trubisky in last year’s draft, but Nagy’s entire NFL coaching career has been spent under Reid.

A former quarterback at Delaware, Nagy began as an intern in 2008 for Reid’s Eagles. Nagy then followed Reid to the Chiefs in 2013. He was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator last season.

Nagy’s status improved late during this season when Reid handed him the play-calling duties in Week 13 against the Jets. The Chiefs closed out the regular season by winning four of their final five games before their failures against the Titans ended their season.

It was a letdown performance on a big stage that the Bears surely will ask Nagy about during their interview with him.

Follow me on Twitter @adamjahns

Email: ajahns@suntimes.com