Dodger pitchers wear out Cubs to take NLCS opener at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — Turns out fatigue is the least of the Cubs’ worries in the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers.

“There’s definitely not an excuse there,” left fielder Kyle Schwarber said after the Cubs’ 5-2 loss Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in the opener of their NLCS rematch.

“Everyone was ready,” teammate Anthony Rizzo said.

They could have used it as an excuse after a 10-hour travel odyssey from Washington after Thursday night’s Division Series clincher — including a diverted landing in New Mexico because of a health scare involving Game 1 starter Jose Quintana’s wife.

Cubs dugout in the ninth inning of Game 1 loss to the Dodgers Saturday night.

In the end, she was fine. And Quintana pitched well.

And nobody could blame fatigue when they saw how fast manager Joe Maddon got to ump Lance Barksdale from the dugout after a seventh-inning out at the plate was overturned to give the Dodgers their final run — or how fast he got ejected after an animated, no-chance-to-win tirade.

Maddon might have wanted to use that as an excuse, or at least a diversion from some of the facts on display, comparing the controversial rule against blocking the plate to Chicago’s soda tax.

But the sizeable task at hand against this year’s 104-win Dodgers was made clear in Game 1.

Scoring against the best pitching staff in the league? That’s worth at least a bead of sweat.

And plugging a growing number of bullpen leaks? That might be worth changing a shirt or two by the time this series plays out.

These are certainly not last year’s Dodgers who retired the final 18 Cubs without much of a peep, between starter Clayton Kershaw and five nasty, hard-throwing relievers.

“They went and acquired half the league, I think,” veteran John Lackey said when asked how different the Dodgers’ bullpen looked. “They got a lot of different dudes. They spent a lot of money.”

The Cubs? The comparison can be summed up in two pitches — the first two thrown by Hector Rondon, who was added to the postseason roster Saturday morning after being left off in the NLDS.

Taking over for Quintana to start the sixth, Rondon threw a first-pitch ball to Chris Taylor. His second pitch was hit over the wall in right-center for the go-ahead run.

“That’s what we brought Hector in for,” Maddon said. “That was a perfect situation for Rondon.”

This is certainly not the Aroldis Chapman bullpen the Cubs brought to the dance last October.

“The biggest difference [between this year and last] is we have to get our bullpen in order,” Maddon said.

For the fifth time in six postseason games, the Cubs got a good starting pitching performance. Quintana responded to a tough emotional turnaround by facing the minimum possible through four, then struck out the first batter of the fifth. He walked the next two, eventually leading to the two runs he allowed in five innings.

The Cubs’ starters — quick hooks and all — have a collective 1.99 ERA through six playoff games.

But with three more runs in three innings, the bullpen has a 7.08 ERA — costing the Cubs two of their three losses in the playoffs so far.

“It’s a cat-and-mouse game,” said Rizzo, whose lineup was limited to a Willson Contreras single followed by Albert Almora Jr.’s line drive homer off Kershaw in the fourth.

With little sign of life in the Cubs’ bats for much of the first-round series against the Nationals — and Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, et al — and the Dodgers, it could be a quick exit if they don’t find the answers quickly against Rich Hill on Sunday and Yu Darvish on Tuesday.

The good news for the Cubs with all that activity: Kershaw made it only through five innings.

The bad news: The Dodgers bullpen was the best in the National League and looked the part Saturday with five relievers combining on a 12-up, 12-down performance.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub.

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com

RELATED STORIES

Cubs have bad day at the office in Game 1 of NLCS vs. Dodgers

Game 2 starter Jon Lester dead-set on giving Cubs whatever they need