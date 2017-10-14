Dodgers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager left off NLCS roster

Corey Seager turns a double play as J.D. Martinez of the Arizona Diamondbacks is out at second base during Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 6 (Getty Images).

LOS ANGELES — All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was left off the Dodgers roster for the National League Championship Series, the club announced hours before their Game 1 series opener against the Cubs.

The news, which was unexpected even though Seager has been nursing a sore back since Game 3 of the NLDS, has to be viewed as a break for the Cubs.

Charlie Culberson is on the Dodgers roster instead.

Manager Dave Roberts did say on Friday that Seager wasn’t a sure thing to start Saturday, but he seemed to downplay the injury. The unanimous 2016 NL Rookie of the Year did not work out with teammates for the second consecutive day

“It’s just a little muscular thing,” Roberts said Friday, adding the injury occurred during Game 3 of the NLDS Monday in Phoenix.

Seager batted .295 with 22 home runs and 77 RBI during the regular season.

The Cubs made one roster change, leaving off left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and adding right-hander Hector Rondon, who was not on the roster for the NLDS.