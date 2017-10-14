Back sprain leaves Dodgers All-Star SS Corey Seager off NLCS roster

Corey Seager turns a double play as J.D. Martinez of the Arizona Diamondbacks is out at second base during Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 6 (Getty Images).

LOS ANGELES — All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was left off the Dodgers roster for the National League Championship Series, the club announced hours before their Game 1 series opener against the Cubs.

The news, which was unexpected even though Seager has been nursing a sore back since Game 3 of the NLDS, has to be viewed as a break for the Cubs.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Seager received an epidural injection for what he called a low back sprain. Roberts said Seager “hasn’t hit, hasn’t moved around” as far as running since then.

Charlie Culberson was put on the Dodgers roster instead and is starting at shortstop Saturday.

Here’s how they will line up against Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana: Taylor CF, Turner 3B, Bellinger 1B, Hernandez LF, Forsythe 2B, Barnes C, Puig RF, Culberson SS, Kershaw P.

Roberts did say on Friday that Seager wasn’t a sure thing to start Saturday, but he seemed to downplay the injury. The unanimous 2016 NL Rookie of the Year did not work out with teammates for the second consecutive day.

“It’s just a little muscular thing,” Roberts said Friday, adding the injury occurred during Game 3 of the NLDS Monday in Phoenix.

Seager batted .295/.375/.479 with 22 home runs and 77 RBI during the regular season. As a rookie, he was 6-for-21 against the Cubs in the 2016 NLCS won by the Cubs in six games.

In addition to Culberson, who is batting eighth Saturday, Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez are also candidates to play at shortstop. Roberts didn’t rule out Seager returning during the series.

If the Dodgers put another player on the DL during the NLCS, Seager could be activated, but the player they put on the DL would not be eligible for the World Series. If Seager tries playing during the NLCS and has to be replaced on the roster because of an injury, he would be ineligible for the World Series.

The Dodgers also left out right-hander Pedro Baez from the roster and added outfielder Joc Pederson to the roster.

The Cubs made one roster change, leaving off left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and adding right-hander Hector Rondon, who was not on the roster for the NLDS.