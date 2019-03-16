Dodgers blank White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz.

Dodgers 2, White Sox 0

Stymied

The Sox (7-12-2) entered this one ranked second in the Cactus League in batting average (.284) and sixth in OPS (.822) and runs (133) but Dodgers prospect Tony Gonsolin preserved his 0.00 spring ERA with three innings, and Kelsey Jansen, Joe Kelley and the rest of the LA pen were more than a Sox lineup resembling an Opening Day look could handle. The Sox were held to four hits, two by Leury Garcia (.384), and struck out 10 times before their second sellout crowd (Cubs Friday) in two days at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers' Daniel Castro (9) at second base on a double play hit by Joe Pederson in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Nova cuts to the chase

Veteran right-hander Ivan Nova introduced a cutter he hasn’t used since he had Tommy John surgery in 2014, and while giving up a homer to Clint Barnes with it, declared it a useful addition to his arsenal and said he’s ready for the season to begin after giving up two runs on four hits and no walks over 4 1/3 innings. Both runs came on the homer against Nova, who struck out three.

“Oh yeah,” Nova said when asked if he’s ready for the season — which begins March 28 in Kansas City — to begin. “I can’t wait, man. I’ve got two [starts] before the beginning of the season and I’m ready to go.”

How do you know?

“When you’re executing the way you’re supposed to.”

Relief!

After Nova, seven Sox relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless one-hit ball, including recent waiver claim lefty Josh Osich, who struck out Edwin Rios in his first appearance. Kelvin Herrera touched 95 mph in his perfect inning including a strikeout and Carson Fulmer (who will likely begin season at AAA Charlotte) gave up a hit and a walk but struck out the side in the ninth.

On deck

Sox at Diamondbacks, Scottsdale, 3:10 p.m., 720-AM, Carlos Rodon vs. Zack Greinke