Dodgers hire former Cub Mark Prior as their bullpen coach

Baseball 01/04/2018, 08:58pm
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Former All-Star Mark Prior has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as bullpen coach.

He spent the last four years with the Padres, first as a baseball operations assistant and then as their minor league pitching coordinator. Prior was drafted by the Cubs out of USC in 2001. Plagued by injuries, he had a 42-29 career mark and a 3.51 ERA.

Other additions to manager Dave Roberts’ staff announced Thursday are: Danny Lehmann as game planning-communications coach; and Brant Brown and Luis Ortiz as assistant hitting coaches.

Returning to the staff are: pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, bench coach Bob Geren, hitting coach Turner Ward, first base coach George Lombard and third base coach Chris Woodward.

March 24, 2004--Cub pitcher Mark Prior works on pitching drills 3/21/04--Sun-Times photo by Tom Cruze

