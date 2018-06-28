Dodgers pound Kyle Hendricks as Cubs fall to 1-6 on road trip
LOS ANGELES – The Cubs made it close late.
But their sixth loss in seven games during this road trip was all about what happened early against starter Kyle Hendricks.
The right-hander with an ERA crown and a pennant-clinching victory against these Dodgers on his career ledger looked nothing like that 2016 version during Wednesday night’s 7-5 loss at Dodger Stadium.
He lasted just 2 2/3 innings in the shortest of his 115 career starts, giving up three runs in the first and three more in the second after being staked to an early 2-0 lead.
Home runs in the first by Max Muncy and second by Joc Pederson were the 15th and 16th allowed this season – just one off his career high in just 16 starts this year.
Hendricks (5-8) struggled to record as many outs as the Dodgers recorded hits against him – his eight allowed the most since he gave up nine to the Brewers in five innings his second start of the year.
And he gave up two more walks in a season he also is walking hitters at a career high rate.
He has lost five of his last six starts.
Willson Contreras provided most of the run production for the Cubs in this one, hitting a two-run homer in the first for the quick lead and a two-run double in the eighth to cut the score to 6-5.
It was the Cubs’ eighth loss in 11 games.