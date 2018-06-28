Dodgers pound Kyle Hendricks as Cubs fall to 1-6 on road trip

LOS ANGELES – The Cubs made it close late.

But their sixth loss in seven games during this road trip was all about what happened early against starter Kyle Hendricks.

The right-hander with an ERA crown and a pennant-clinching victory against these Dodgers on his career ledger looked nothing like that 2016 version during Wednesday night’s 7-5 loss at Dodger Stadium.

He lasted just 2 2/3 innings in the shortest of his 115 career starts, giving up three runs in the first and three more in the second after being staked to an early 2-0 lead.

Hendricks leaves the mound Wednesday in the third inning after the shortest of his 115 career starts.

Home runs in the first by Max Muncy and second by Joc Pederson were the 15th and 16th allowed this season – just one off his career high in just 16 starts this year.

Hendricks (5-8) struggled to record as many outs as the Dodgers recorded hits against him – his eight allowed the most since he gave up nine to the Brewers in five innings his second start of the year.

And he gave up two more walks in a season he also is walking hitters at a career high rate.

He has lost five of his last six starts.

Willson Contreras provided most of the run production for the Cubs in this one, hitting a two-run homer in the first for the quick lead and a two-run double in the eighth to cut the score to 6-5.

It was the Cubs’ eighth loss in 11 games.