Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager to have Tommy John surgery, miss rest of season

Corey Seager heads home to score on a double by Yasmani Grandal in the sixth inning against the Nationals on April 22. Jae C. Hong/AP

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager will have Tommy John surgery on his right arm and miss the rest of the season.

The Dodgers recalled Breyvic Valera from Class AAA Oklahoma City and put Seager on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ulnar collateral ligament.

Seager, the 2016 National League rookie of the year, had a slash line of .267/.348/.396 in 26 games this season. He had five doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI in 115 plate appearances.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, since the start of his rookie season, Seager’s 12.0 wins above replacement are the fourth-most among all primary shortstops and most among any Dodgers player.

Last season, Seager was 17th in MVP voting.