Dodgers top Giancarlo Stanton’s wish list: reports

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton (27) watches his two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. Houston dynamo Jose Altuve and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge are the favorites for the AL MVP award while Miami masher is the top candidate for the NL prize. | Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton made a wish list of potential teams, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are at the top of it.

While the World Series runners-up top the list, there has been no confirmation of St. Louis Cardinals or any other teams on the list, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported.

Stanton, who was named the 2017 National League MVP, has deep roots to the city of Los Angeles. His Twitter handle “@Giancarlo818” is a shoutout to his hometown’s area code. Stanton, 28, grew up in Los Angeles and played high school baseball just 15 miles away from Dodger Stadium.

If the Dodgers do end up pursuing Stanton, they’ll have to pay the price – literally.

The four-time All-Star has a $25 million price tag next season. That chunk of change will only add to the Dodgers’ incredible high payroll, which is estimated at $179.7 million, according to SpotTrac.com. This means that the Dodgers could exceed the $197 million luxury tax threshold next year, and the team would have to pay a 50 percent tax on all overages.

Although Stanton reportedly wants to be a Dodger and the team has been in contact with the Marlins, Morosi and ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick are both reporting that the Cardinals and San Francisco Giants have shown more interest.

Stanton was drafted out of high school in the second round of the 2007 draft. Last season, he hit .281 with a whopping 59 home runs.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney