Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig’s house robbed during World Series loss: TMZ

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig watches during the second inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. | Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Yasiel Puig’s night couldn’t have gone any worse on Wednesday.

While the Dodgers were struggling to compete against the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series, a burglar had no trouble getting into Puig’s Los Angeles home and leaving with some of his jewelry, TMZ reported.

After the Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 and clinched their first World Series title in franchise history, Puig returned home and had to speak with law enforcement about the incident.

An alarm apparently scared the suspect off, but not before the burglar was able to grab a few items of Puig’s jewelry in the process. TMZ reported that the robber took costume jewelry that is worth roughly $150.

That’s a small victory for Puig who has had jewelry stolen from him before. A burglar stole $500,000 worth of jewelry back in March, according to TMZ.

