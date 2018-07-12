Does LeBron James joining Lakers intimidate Kevin Durant? ‘Are you kidding me?’

FILE - In this June 9, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives on Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Is Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant intimidated by LeBron James’ decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers?

“Are you kidding me?” Durant said Thursday in Chicago. “Do you know where I’m from?”

His response was given with a half grin as he took a step back and drained a three-point shot at Kenwood High School in Hyde Park.

The 2018 NBA Finals MVP was in town to watch the Nike Girls’ Elite Youth Basketball League Championship at McCormick Place, and he made a surprise stop at Kenwood to run through a few drills with local Chicago talent at the youth Rise Basketball camp.

His visit was met with adoration by the surprised kids. As he walked onto the court, Durant was engulfed by the group.

Durant stood at center court and took several questions. He discussed what it was like making it out of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, the neighborhood he grew up in, and how basketball helped him do it. The toughest question: What would he be doing if he wasn’t playing basketball.

“Man, that’s a tough question,” Durant said. “I don’t know. I feel like if you’re 10 toes down into something, you don’t really focus on a Plan B. If you’re all the way into something, you love it and you don’t want to do anything else.”