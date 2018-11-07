Dolphins, coach Adam Gase fined for injury report shenanigans before Bears game

The Dolphins and head coach Adam Gase were fined for violating the NFL’s injury report policy leading up to the Bears game, the NFL confirmed on Wednesday night.

The franchise was fined $30,000. Gase, the former Bears offensive coordinator who is in his third year as the Dolphins’ head coach, was fined $15,000.

The Dolphins violated league policy by listing quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a full participant on their Thursday, Oct. 11 practice report, a source said. He was not.

The quarterback did not appear on the injury report until Friday, and then sat out the game with a shoulder injury. He hasn’t played since.

The NFL fined Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. Wilfredo Lee/AP photo

His replacement, Brock Osweiler, beat the Bears 31-28.