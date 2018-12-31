Dolphins, Broncos request to interview Bears coordinator Vic Fangio: report

Vic Fangio is in his fourth season as the Bears' defensive coordinator. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Broncos and Dolphins have asked to interview Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

By NFL rule, Fangio can’t interview until after Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the Eagles, at the earliest.

Asked whether teams had asked to interview Fangio, Bears coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t want to discuss it publicly.

“I’m not going to get into that right now,” Nagy said. The” only reason I say that is this, there’s a lot of distractions that start going on in these times and not just those. Today’s a rough day for a lot of families, a lot of people and that’s tough … So I’m just going to keep that between us.”

The Broncos fired head coach Vance Joseph on Monday. The Dolphins fired former Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase after three years as their head coach.

Fangio, 60, is in his fourth season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. He’s interviewed for three head coaching jobs: with the Chargers in 1997, the 49ers in 2015 and last year with the Bears.