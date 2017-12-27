Dolphins’ Cutler says he’s undecided regarding 2018

Bears 12/27/2017, 03:12pm
Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. — Even though former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler says he made a good decision to come out of retirement, he may be headed there again soon.

Cutler will start in the finale to the Miami Dolphins’ disappointing season Sunday against Buffalo, and he said Wednesday he hasn’t decided whether to play a 13th NFL season in 2018.

A return to Miami as a backup seems unlikely. Cutler delayed the start of a broadcasting career in August to join the Dolphins when quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Tannehill is expected to return as the starter next season, and Cutler said playing in 2018 likely would appeal to him only if he’s the starter.

Jay Cutler said he might retire after this season. | Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Cutler’s inconsistency this season mirrored the Dolphins — or vice versa. He ranks 26th in the NFL in quarterback rating.

