Domestic violence allegations against Cubs Addison Russell resurface in new blog

Major League Baseball never officially closed its domestic violence investigation into Cubs shortstop Addison Russell last season.

And a blog post this week by his ex-wife might help explain why.

Throughout last summer, as divorce proceedings progressed, neither Russell’s ex, nor the friend who originally raised the subject on social media early last season, were willing to cooperate with MLB, sources said.

Russell repeatedly denied the allegations.

Russell

She revealed her story in the lengthy post, outlining emotional, verbal and physical abuse, including a reference to physical abuse in front of their son.

MLB’s domestic violence policy has resulted in at least eight suspensions since it was instituted in 2016, including one that year of one-time Cubs’ closer Aroldis Chapman and the more recent high-profile suspension for 75 games of then-Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna (now with the Astros).

The policy does not require legal action for baseball to penalize a player. Only one who has been investigated by MLB for domestic violence (former Cub Milton Bradley) was convicted of the crime.

What happens next with Russell is uncertain.

MLB officials, Cubs officials and Russell’s camp did not immediately respond to requests for comment and information Friday morning.

Excerpts from the post by Russell’s ex-wife, Melisa:

— “The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened…Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me? Of course I forgave him & assumed it would never happen again.”

— “I saw a darkness in him I’ve never seen or experienced in him or anyone else.”

–“When it began to set in for him that I was really serious about not wanting this marriage anymore, he just about lost his mind. It came in waves of sincere apologies, to lashing out when I would stand my ground and not fall for his empty promises about changing & being a better husband and father. This went on for about 3 weeks.”

–“I returned for a visit so my son could see his father, also in hopes that maybe, just maybe I’d see a change in my husband. But, as I expected our visit was a nightmare, I swore to myself it would be the last time he’d lay his hands on me & it would be that last time I’d let my son be a witness to it. A week after flying home, I finally made the call and took legal action to start our separation.”