Dominant Jon Lester makes case for starting Game 1 in playoffs

Jon Leste pitches against the Reds during the first inning Saturday at Wrigley Field. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

Jon Lester added an impressive finishing touch on his case to start the Cubs’ playoff opener with a dominant performance Saturday against the Reds.

In five scoreless innings, Lester walked none and struck out seven. Manager Joe Maddon pulled him after 75 pitches in his final tune-up before the playoffs, where he or Kyle Hendricks figures to start Game 1.

“If they so choose to make me Game 1, obviously that’s a huge honor and a huge responsibility to put on your shoulders and go out there and try to get your team off to the best start,” Lester said. “But if I’m in any of the other games, I’ll go out there and compete just like any other start.”

Lester enters the postseason on a hot streak. In his last two outings, he has allowed one run in 11 innings.

“I feel good,” Lester said. “The last two [starts] have been a lot better as far as being able to repeat and command the baseball and throw those different pitches. It feels good to be crisp.”

The Cubs announced Jake Arrieta and Jose Quintana each would pitch Wednesday in a simulated game, which suggests they could start later in the series. Veteran John Lackey could be the odd man out.

“You can draw your conclusions if you like,” Maddon said.

Maddon plans to speak with each of his starters before announcing his plans for the rotation.

“When it comes to stuff like this, you want to have your meeting, you want to talk to guys specifically,” Maddon said. “You don’t want guys to read about things like this in the paper before you’ve actually had a chance to speak with them. There’s always a pecking order. We’ll go with our pecking order.”

Mr. Dependable

Kris Bryant achieved yet another milestone Saturday when he became the first player in franchise history to play at least 150 games in each of his first three seasons in the majors.

Only 10 other players in big-league history have accomplished that feat. Bryant joins Ichiro Suzuki, Albert Pujols and Hideki Matsui as the only players to do so since 2000.

“That’s impressive,” Maddon said. “Most of the time, when guys come up, they’re not able to handle that number of games or they’re not good enough to be put in the lineup that many times. Give him credit.”

Feeling better

Albert Almora Jr. finished 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in his first action since crashing into the outfield wall and bruising his right shoulder Tuesday in St. Louis.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in the fifth inning and played center field. Ian Happ shifted from center field to third base to replace Bryant, who received an early break.

Almora has not yet allowed himself to daydream about the postseason.

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” he said. “Once the off day is over Monday and we come back Tuesday, then it’s full speed ahead for the playoffs.”

Follow me on Twitter

@tcmusick.

RELATED STORIES:

Cubs notebook: Unusual lineup, but Cubs still win 5-4

Arrieta’s hamstring still ailing, scratched from start Sunday