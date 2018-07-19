Don Cooper expects success, asks for patience in White Sox rebuild

Don Cooper marches onward, doing what he says he’s always strived to do in good times, bad and in between as the White Sox pitching coach the last 16 years: Make fringe pitchers good, and good pitchers great, squeezing every ounce of ability out of every one in his care to make them better.

Chris Sale, who became great under Cooper’s watch, is a Red Sox. And Jose Quintana, who became good, is a Cub, leaving the 62-year-old Cooper with four twenty-something starters and a couple of young relievers to mold for the future. There have been good days, but more bad for a rebuilding team that’s 33-62 coming out of the All-Star break going into its game in Seattle Friday.

“We’re going through our trials and tribulations and we’re building for the future,’’ Cooper said. “Our future is coming. There are better days ahead for us. I believe this, or I wouldn’t want to do this.’’

Cooper envisions “certain guys” on his current staff pitching for a championship club on the South Side.

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper returns to the dugout after one of his many mound visits this season. (AP)

“I think Reynaldo Lopez is a guy. [Lucas] Giolito is showing more signs, he’s throwing the ball as good as I’ve ever seen him throw the ball – that’s what my eyes tell me,” he said. “I don’t profess to have all the answers but I know what I like and just from sitting around here I think I know what works and what doesn’t. I know the things we’re doing with Lopez, Giolito, [Carlos] Rodon, Dylan Covey, the things we’re talking about with [lefty reliever] Jace Fry, the things we’ve been doing for a couple year with [bullpen righty Juan] Minaya … I’m good with where we’re at. And even better with where we’re going.’’

These will be the first full seasons for Lopez and Giolito, both 24. Lopez (3.91 ERA) has been good while Giolito (6.18) leads the American League in walks. Covey (5.69) was good for a stretch after coming up from Charlotte but has regressed in his last five starts. Rodon, on the comeback trail from shoulder surgery in September, has looked like next season’s Opening Day starter in three of his last four starts. So it’s been a mixed bag, just as Cooper expected coming out of spring training.

“We all know we’re building for the future,’’ he said. “For the young guys, let’s lay a good foundation. Take advantage of every sideline, catch day to make yourself better. I’m happy with the progress guys have made.’’

“We’re young,” Rodon said. “The beautiful thing is we have [67] more games to play. [Sixty-seven] more games to learn.”

Cooper says it’s too soon to know who will be around when or if the Sox are good again.

“That’s something to discuss later,’’ he said. “Right now we have who we have and we still prepare to win every single game with who we have. If we lose a tough game nobody is sitting there saying, ‘Aw don’t worry about it guys, we’re just developing here, it’s a rebuild.’ No, it sucks when you lose a game.’’

Cooper knows from seeing the Astros, Royals and Cubs suffer before enjoying World Series succes that pain is part of the process. He knows free agents will filter in, and trades will be made to upgrade the major league roster in the coming years. He sees the prospects like Michael Kopech knocking at the door.

He says, “be patient.”

“Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Nolan Ryan — it took them a while to be successful,’’ Cooper said. “So if you have to have patience with three Hall of Famers, shouldn’t everybody be afforded that patience? It takes time.’’