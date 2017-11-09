Don Mattingly will return as Marlins manager in 2018

11/09/2017
Associated Press

MIAMI  — Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill says Don Mattingly will be back as manager next season.

]The decision had been expected, with Mattingly entering the third season of a four-year contract. But the recent sale of the franchise to a group including Derek Jeter had left Mattingly’s status in question.

Mattingly and Jeter were briefly teammates with the New York Yankees.

The Marlins finished 77-85 this year, their eighth consecutive losing season. The payroll is expected to be reduced by about one-third this offseason under the new ownership.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly looks on in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

