Donald Trump told alleged mistress to ‘stay away’ from Tiger Woods — report

In a long piece in the New Yorker, Ronan Farrow details an alleged tryst that Donald Trump had with former Playboy model Karen McDougal in 2006.

The New Yorker obtained an eight-page, handwritten document by McDougal that contained all sorts of juicy tidbits from the alleged affair.

Keep in mind, Trump at this point had been married to Melania for two years and Barron was just born.

According to the report, the former Playmate of the Year says she would meet up with Trump at various events across the country.

From The New Yorker:

In July, 2006, McDougal joined Trump at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, at the Edgewood Resort, on Lake Tahoe. At a party there, she and Trump sat in a booth with the New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and Trump told her that Brees had recognized her, remarking, “Baby, you’re popular.” (Brees, through a spokesman, denied meeting Trump or McDougal at the event.) At another California golf event, Trump told McDougal that Tiger Woods had asked who she was. Trump, she recalled, warned her “to stay away from that one, LOL.”

The White House told The New Yorker that Trump denies having an affair with McDougal and labeled it, “fake news.”