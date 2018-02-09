Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators escorted from Olympic Opening Ceremonies

Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads her country during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Two men dressed as President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un were escorted out of the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang by security during Friday’s opening ceremony, according to multiple reports.

The Trump impersonator wore a red “USA” hat with a red tie and black suit coat. The Kim impersonator wore glasses and dressed in all black.

Two reporters managed to capture photos of the impersonators as they were being escorted out.

Here’s a bad picture of the Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators who just caused a big commotion in one section of the Olympic stands! pic.twitter.com/6YD9sR7kxy — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) February 9, 2018

Fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un crash #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/zvVcdUi8CT — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) February 9, 2018

The man dressed as Kim said he thought it was “really unfair” that they were forced to leave the ceremonies.

“We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair,” the Kim impersonator told Reuters. “Doesn’t everyone want peace?”

Neither Trump nor Kim were present at the opening ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Games. But Vice President Mike Pence and Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong were there and sat near one another.

