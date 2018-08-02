Former Loyola guard Donte Ingram signs with Mavericks: reports

Donte Ingram starred for Loyola during its Final Four run. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Simeon and Loyola guard Donte Ingram is keeping his hot run going in 2018 by signing a contract with the Mavericks, according to Yahoo! Sports. It will include an Exhibit 10 provision, which means it’s a one-year, non-guaranteed deal at the NBA’s minimum salary.

Ingram, a key contributor to Loyola’s Final Four team in the spring, played for the Bulls’ Summer League team in Las Vegas. He averaged six points and 4.8 rebounds per game over five contests, but shot just 10-of-32 from the field overall.

The Exhibit 10 attachment to Ingram’s deal means he’s not guaranteed a spot on the Mavericks’ roster for the regular season. He’ll be invited to compete for a spot in training camp and will receive a minimum salary of $838,464 if he makes the NBA roster.

If the Mavericks waive Ingram and assign him to their G League roster, he’ll receive a bonus between $5,000 and $50,000 in addition to his G League salary.

So either Ingram will make the Mavericks’ roster out of camp in a couple months, or he’ll receive a sizable bonus while playing for the Texas Legends, Dallas’ G League affiliate.

Ingram, who turns 22 in a couple weeks, averaged 11 points and 6.4 rebounds in 38 games with the Ramblers during his senior season.