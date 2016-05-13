Dowell Loggains: ‘Mutual respect’ key to working with Jay Cutler

Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains opened with a short joke.

“First time in my life I’ve looked down on people like this,” Loggains, who’s 5-5, said while standing on a platform made for media interviews. “I figured I’d beat you guys [the media] to it before coach [John] Fox does.”

From any vantage point at Halas Hall, Loggains has plenty to take in now that he’s the Bears’ offensive coordinator after Adam Gase left to coach the Dolphins.

Meeting the media soon will be part of his weekly duties, but for now, the 35-year-old has rookies to evaluate during a three-day minicamp and an offense to piece together.

Six opening-day starters are no longer with the Bears, a group that includes running back Matt Forte, tight end Martellus Bennett and guard Matt Slauson. Right guard Kyle Long is the only returning starter on the offensive line from Week 1 last season.

“I’m excited about the draft picks, getting our guys on the field in a couple weeks in [organized team activities] and seeing where we’re at as a team,” Loggains said.

Loggains’ relationship with quarterback Jay Cutler is a good starting point. It’s why promoting Loggains from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator made the most sense to Fox.

“It’s a mutual respect,” Loggains said of his rapport with Cutler. “I respect him, and he respects me. When you have that mutual respect, then all dialogue is legal. So whatever I say to him, he knows where it’s coming from and vice versa.”

In other words, he’s not afraid to let Cutler have it or to challenge him when needed. It was that way last season when Loggains was in his first season as the Bears’ quarterbacks coach.

Fox said Loggains did “a tremendous job” helping Cutler improve last season, when Cutler had a career-best 92.3 passer rating and eight fewer turnovers than in 2014.

“Most offenses come through the quarterback, so that relationship is important,” Fox said. “I saw tremendous growth in Jay from one year ago.”

The Bears have preached continuity for Cutler, and Loggains is tasked with providing it, even though he’s Cutler’s sixth offensive coordinator since he was acquired by the Bears in 2009.

“The shell of the offense will stay the same,” Loggains said. “It’s been the same since coach Fox has been a head coach. The language and everything will be the same, but it will evolve like it would have if Adam would have been here.”

That evolution will require more from Cutler. With so many unknowns about the Bears’ offense, Cutler’s importance intensifies.

“I’m looking forward to coaching him every day and continuing the process we’ve made and build off where we ended last year,” Loggains said. “But we definitely could be better.”

For Loggains, taking over the Bears’ offense is much different than when he ran the Titans’ offense in parts of two seasons in 2012 and 2013. It starts with Fox and being part of one of the NFL’s charter franchises.

He’s also more experienced. Loggains now counts Gase and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, with whom he coached with the Browns after the Titans, as influences.

It’s also the players, young and old. Loggains said he envisions wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Kevin White as a tandem that will be “something we’ve never seen in Chicago.” He’s excited about the different skills running backs Jeremy Langford and Jordan Howard offer.

Still, it starts with Cutler. Jake Locker and Ryan Fitzpatrick were Loggains’ quarterbacks in Tennessee.

“We’re building something here,” Loggains said. “We’re building a roster that I’m happy with the direction it’s going.”

