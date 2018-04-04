Down time as DH gets tougher for White Sox’ Davidson

TORONTO – Matt Davidson’s second go-around as a designated hitter will have a different feel.

Not that it’s old hat, or that he’s Johnny Big Leaguer now. The reality, though, is that Davidson says it’s tougher to stay engaged from at-bat to at-bat when not playing in the field, now that the buzz of his first big-league experience has worn off.

“This year I’m a little more experienced with it; I kind of know what to expect,’’ he said. “Last year being in big leagues for first time, it was awesome going to the new stadiums and everything was all new. It was easy to stay engaged.

“As the season goes on, and you start DH-ing a lot and the days get long and you start getting a little bored so you have to stay engaged in the game.’’

Matt Davidson watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) ORG XMIT: NSD504

Davidson, who hit 26 homers in 2017, the fourth-most by a Sox rookie, belted his fourth homer of the season in the second inning against Blue Jays righty Aaron Sanchez Wednesday, his first since he launched three on opening day to become the first player in Sox history to hit four homers through the team’s first five games of a season.

Manager Rick Renteria alleviated some of the boredom by letting Davidson out of the dugout to play first base, slotting Jose Abreu at DH.

“Getting him out there and getting the dirt under his feet on defense is good,’’ Renteria said Wednesday.

Davidson would agree.

“DHing is a lot easier if you’re going well but if you’re struggling it can get in your head,” he said. “If you’re going good, you’re loose, and if you are struggling you don’t have the luxury of going out to play defense to take your mind off it.’’

Davidson will run sprints and take swings between at-bats while his teammates are on the field, but he will steer clear from taking too many cuts, especially if he’s in a rut or slump “because next thing you know you’re taking hundreds of swings.’’

He says it will be healthy to turn his brain off between innings when he can.

“The biggest thing with DH-ing is to find the right balance and not going overboard because you do have time,” he said.

The even bigger thing for Davidson in 2018 is cutting down on strikeouts and getting on base more.

“I know the home runs and RBIs are going to come,’’ he said. “I know that in the zone I’m a really good hitter, I don’t really swing and miss a lot in the zone. I can’t swing at balls that aren’t in the zone.

“These guys are the best in the world. It takes time to adjust and do it.”